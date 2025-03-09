Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) President Acquires $61,920.00 in Stock

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) President Matthew L. Bloomfield bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $61,920.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 41,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,079.44. This represents a 10.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Down 1.9 %

PSBD stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $17.09.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

Institutional Trading of Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,275,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,766 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palmer Square Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,064,000. Pandi LLC purchased a new stake in Palmer Square Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,860,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 676,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 258,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

