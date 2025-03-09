Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR) Insider Stuart Mathews Purchases 499,978 Shares

Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Mathews purchased 499,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,497.03 ($42,450.96).

Pantoro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $935.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Pantoro Company Profile

Pantoro Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold mining, processing, and exploration activities in Western Australia. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Halls Creek Project that includes the Nicolsons Mine located in Kimberley Region of Western Australia.

