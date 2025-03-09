PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.7% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dundas Partners LLP increased its holdings in PayPal by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 2,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 23,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $70.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie upped their target price on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

