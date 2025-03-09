Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $189.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.65. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $168.85 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

