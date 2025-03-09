Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,607 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,345,278,000 after buying an additional 1,390,531 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,758,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,521 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $283,543,000 after purchasing an additional 124,433 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 3,033.0% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $222,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,996,376 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $188,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $135.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.27 and its 200-day moving average is $106.36. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Phillip Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Get Our Latest Report on SE

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.