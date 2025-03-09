Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,607 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,345,278,000 after buying an additional 1,390,531 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,758,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,521 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $283,543,000 after purchasing an additional 124,433 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 3,033.0% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $222,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,996,376 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $188,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.
SEA Stock Performance
NYSE:SE opened at $135.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.27 and its 200-day moving average is $106.36. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.18 and a beta of 1.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SEA Company Profile
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SEA
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.