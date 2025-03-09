Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,420,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,904,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,709,601 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,227,591,000 after purchasing an additional 838,366 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 30,364,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,268,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,762 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Comcast by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 24,086,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $895,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price target on Comcast in a report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

