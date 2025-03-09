Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 360,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,532,000 after acquiring an additional 235,689 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 145,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,124,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,770.85. This trade represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $172.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.68 and a 52-week high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.17.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

