Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,045,006,000 after buying an additional 2,399,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,013,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,774,948,000 after purchasing an additional 460,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,733,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,169,041,000 after purchasing an additional 187,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,186,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,283,000 after purchasing an additional 385,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,459,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,697,000 after purchasing an additional 90,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $242.84 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.80 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

