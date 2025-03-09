Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, TD Securities cut Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of PDS opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $636.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.05. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $79.07.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.64). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Precision Drilling

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 6.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 51,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,981 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 21.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 726,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 111.1% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 68,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Further Reading

