Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.58 and last traded at $88.79, with a volume of 51799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $77.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. Analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,624,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,274,000 after purchasing an additional 49,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,342,000 after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $84,932,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,060,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,796,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 908,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,964,000 after acquiring an additional 43,619 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

