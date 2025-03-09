Promising Hotel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 9th

Booking, Carnival Co. &, and Marriott International are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks refer to equity shares of companies that own, operate, or manage hotels, resorts, and other lodging facilities. Their performance is closely tied to trends in tourism, consumer spending, and overall economic conditions, making them a key part of the hospitality sector’s investment landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $22.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $4,673.38. 296,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,607. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,872.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,656.42. The company has a market capitalization of $153.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,589,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,061,008. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

MAR traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $262.75. 2,337,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,634. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Further Reading