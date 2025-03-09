Promising Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Now – March 9th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Walgreens Boots Alliance, American Airlines Group, and MARA are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies that fall between small cap and large cap in terms of market capitalization, typically ranging from about $2 billion to $10 billion. These stocks often offer a balance between growth potential and stability, appealing to investors who seek opportunities that combine the dynamism of smaller firms with the resilience of larger companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $34.47. 103,077,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,436,301. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 142,606,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,791,167. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 104,296,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,391,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $22.05.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 76,538,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,801,629. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

MARA (MARA)

NASDAQ:MARA traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 59,330,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,760,189. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 5.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38. MARA has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

