QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by United Community Bank

United Community Bank raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. United Community Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Amundi raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,634,000 after buying an additional 3,905,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $527,053,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,702.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,191,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,600,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 202.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,061,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $509,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,716,927. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,239,273.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,600.27. The trade was a 31.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,045 shares of company stock valued at $7,752,423 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $161.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.43 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Loop Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

