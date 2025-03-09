QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,841,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,708,000 after purchasing an additional 523,244 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,058,000. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 665.6% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 146,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after acquiring an additional 127,722 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Melius Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Melius began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $161.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.76 and its 200-day moving average is $165.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.43 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total transaction of $523,308.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,374,385.96. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,045 shares of company stock worth $7,752,423 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.