Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1,142.1% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 80.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $143.35 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $104.24 and a 1-year high of $174.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.55.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $1,594,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,212,755.36. The trade was a 23.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

