Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 114,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $4,430,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $6,102,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Republic Services by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $234.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.91 and a 12-month high of $240.95.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

