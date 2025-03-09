Rialto Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,481,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 93,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 53,675 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period.
John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JHMD opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.85. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87.
John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile
The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.