Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,660 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 49.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $62.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $2.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 7%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

