Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Stock Price

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Robert W. Baird from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on COOK. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Traeger from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Traeger from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $2.19 on Friday. Traeger has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $286.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Traeger by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

