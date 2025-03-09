Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $265,000 Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.91.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $167.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.03 and a 200-day moving average of $167.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $119.31 and a 52 week high of $205.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

