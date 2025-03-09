Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 1,604 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,122,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,863,898.55. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 293,356 shares of company stock valued at $29,166,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $117.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $118.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average of $91.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 854.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.24.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

