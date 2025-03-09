Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 63 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 135,927.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,740,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $736,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,018 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $42,776,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2,336.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 96,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,081,000 after purchasing an additional 92,895 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 56.3% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,573,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,086,000 after purchasing an additional 85,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $176.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,174.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.79 and a 12-month high of $274.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.76.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. CLSA lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.36.

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,198.54. The trade was a 2.83 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,302,271.39. This represents a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

