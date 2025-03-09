Ruffer LLP Acquires 15,000 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 605 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BUD. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

BUD stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

