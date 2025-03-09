Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires 4,070 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of TDVG stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.89. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

