Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $25.40 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 361,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 2.0% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $454,000. United Community Bank grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 196,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 42,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $71.01 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $233.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.50.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

