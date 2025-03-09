Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Increases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $707.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $642.00 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $696.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $851.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

