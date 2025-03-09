Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a market cap of $147.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

