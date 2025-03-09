Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 211.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,695 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

