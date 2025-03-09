Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN) Director Alan Ezekowitz Acquires 7,491 Shares

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) Director Alan Ezekowitz bought 7,491 shares of Septerna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $47,567.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,184.85. This trade represents a 43.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alan Ezekowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Alan Ezekowitz bought 41,355 shares of Septerna stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $248,130.00.

Septerna Stock Performance

Shares of SEPN stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10. Septerna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Septerna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEPN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at $3,197,000.

Septerna Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

