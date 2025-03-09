SLT Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.2% of SLT Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $491.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $518.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.99. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $309.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

