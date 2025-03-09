SLT Holdings LLC Buys New Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

SLT Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $669,036,000 after acquiring an additional 44,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $275,111,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 666,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $261,956,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 611,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,016,000 after buying an additional 185,440 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 546,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $148,201,000 after buying an additional 205,757 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.0 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $344.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.86. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $480.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.