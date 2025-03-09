SLT Holdings LLC Invests $234,000 in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,357,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VST opened at $113.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.2235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $2,795,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,990,029.50. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VST. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

