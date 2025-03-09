Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 798 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Second Line Capital LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 34,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.05.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

