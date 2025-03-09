Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 18,841 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 121.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,841 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.0% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 70 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA opened at $546.98 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $582.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $545.15 and a 200 day moving average of $520.77. The firm has a market cap of $498.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Mastercard from $605.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $591.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.11.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

