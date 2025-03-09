Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1,306.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

BAC opened at $41.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.