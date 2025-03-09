Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $262.87 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $234.18 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.71.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

