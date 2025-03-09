Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Shares Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.64 and last traded at $35.77. Approximately 135,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 716,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

SPHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPHR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 46,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

