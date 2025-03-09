Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,243 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $2,692,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 208,607 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after acquiring an additional 68,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $106.48 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.08.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

