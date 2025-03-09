Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,243 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $2,692,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 208,607 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after acquiring an additional 68,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks stock opened at $106.48 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.08.
SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
