Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) and OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Head-To-Head Survey

Risk and Volatility
Starpharma has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Starpharma and OneMedNet”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Starpharma
|$6.40 million
|4.38
|-$5.36 million
|N/A
|N/A
|OneMedNet
|$957,651.00
|21.93
|-$33.78 million
|N/A
|N/A
Starpharma has higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Starpharma
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|OneMedNet
|-1,093.61%
|N/A
|-640.55%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0.9% of OneMedNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.7% of OneMedNet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Starpharma beats OneMedNet on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Starpharma
Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel BV, a non-antibiotic vaginal gel for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis and prevention of recurrent BV; VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray; and VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom. It is also involved in the development of DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate and other cancers, DEP docetaxel that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of colorectal and other cancers, DEP irinotecan that is in Phase 2 clinical trials f for the treatment of pancreatic and other cancers; and EP gemcitabine, DEP HER-2 ADC, and DEP HER-2 radiotherapy completed preclinical trials for the treatment of solid cancers. In addition, the company's DEP radiotheranostics development pipeline includes DEP HER2-zirconium, a HER2-targeted radio diagnostic for HER2-positive cancers, such as breast and gastric cancer; and HER2-targeted DEP SN38 ADC, a targeted ADC therapeutic for the treatment of human ovarian cancer. Starpharma Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Abbotsford, Australia.
About OneMedNet
OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences. OneMedNet Corporation is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
Receive News & Ratings for Starpharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starpharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.