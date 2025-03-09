Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) and OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Head-To-Head Survey

Risk and Volatility

Starpharma has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Starpharma and OneMedNet”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starpharma $6.40 million 4.38 -$5.36 million N/A N/A OneMedNet $957,651.00 21.93 -$33.78 million N/A N/A

Starpharma has higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starpharma N/A N/A N/A OneMedNet -1,093.61% N/A -640.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Starpharma and OneMedNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.9% of OneMedNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.7% of OneMedNet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Starpharma beats OneMedNet on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel BV, a non-antibiotic vaginal gel for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis and prevention of recurrent BV; VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray; and VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom. It is also involved in the development of DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate and other cancers, DEP docetaxel that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of colorectal and other cancers, DEP irinotecan that is in Phase 2 clinical trials f for the treatment of pancreatic and other cancers; and EP gemcitabine, DEP HER-2 ADC, and DEP HER-2 radiotherapy completed preclinical trials for the treatment of solid cancers. In addition, the company's DEP radiotheranostics development pipeline includes DEP HER2-zirconium, a HER2-targeted radio diagnostic for HER2-positive cancers, such as breast and gastric cancer; and HER2-targeted DEP SN38 ADC, a targeted ADC therapeutic for the treatment of human ovarian cancer. Starpharma Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Abbotsford, Australia.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences. OneMedNet Corporation is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

