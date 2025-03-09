State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 39,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $5,805,052.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,292.28. This trade represents a 75.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $96,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,536.96. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,186 shares of company stock worth $6,345,115. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.17.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 1.1 %

ENSG stock opened at $130.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.23. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $158.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.89%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

