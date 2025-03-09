State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 700 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Agree Realty by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ADC opened at $75.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average is $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $54.78 and a one year high of $78.39.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.253 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ADC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $81.50 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

