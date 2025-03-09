State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.09 Million Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKX. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5,780.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,308,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,209,000 after purchasing an additional 953,528 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 949.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 467,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,303,000 after purchasing an additional 423,204 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 39.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,630,000 after purchasing an additional 287,939 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 623,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,940,000 after purchasing an additional 253,045 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $693,289.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,585.96. This trade represents a 6.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $3,299,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,938.24. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,738 shares of company stock valued at $14,700,809. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SKX stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average is $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.67 and a 1 year high of $78.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

