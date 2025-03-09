State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.25 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,297,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX stock opened at $140.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.30. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $128.55 and a 12-month high of $249.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $200.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

