State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 683,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,975,000 after purchasing an additional 251,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after buying an additional 42,218 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Display by 46.0% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 365,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,614,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,080,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLED stock opened at $159.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.09. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $140.17 and a twelve month high of $237.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

