State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DaVita by 17.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,846,000 after acquiring an additional 92,014 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in DaVita by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 316,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,281,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 292,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,874,000 after acquiring an additional 56,389 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in DaVita by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 659.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after buying an additional 154,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

DaVita stock opened at $146.73 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.64 and a 52 week high of $179.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.43 and a 200-day moving average of $157.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. On average, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

