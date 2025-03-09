State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $495,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,309.12. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $89.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.