Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 192 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

IWB opened at $315.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $271.54 and a 12-month high of $337.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.19. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

