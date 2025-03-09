Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 299 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,697,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,679,000 after purchasing an additional 415,366 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 43,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (down from $304.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $318.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.90.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RNR opened at $243.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.01. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $208.98 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total value of $254,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at $20,178,270.72. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

