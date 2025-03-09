Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock opened at $100.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $89.93 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.22.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

