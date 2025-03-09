Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

EFAV opened at $78.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

